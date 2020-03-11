Police collar companion of suspect in student’s killing

Cebu City, Philippines—Pardo Police arrested on Wednesday, March 11, 2020, one of the cohorts of the suspect who stabbed dead an 18-year-old senior high school student in Sitio Mahayahay, Barangay Pardo.

Police Major John Kareen Escober, confirmed that one of the two suspects, is currently being held in their station.

Police won’t divulge the identity since they are still conducting a follow-up operation to arrest the prime suspect who killed James Daniel Espinosa on Tuesday, March 10.

Read: Robbers kill 18-year-old college student, spare girlfriend in Barangay Pardo

Espinosa was killed in a dimly-lit, hilltop portion of Barangay Pardo while he was with his girlfriend.

Escober said that they are looking into love-triangle as possible motive of the killing based on the information disclosed by the first suspect caught. /bmjo