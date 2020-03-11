Ginatilan councilor shot in front of Municipal Hall

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Ginatilan Municipal Councilor, Maria Liza Toledo, was shot and wounded by still unidentified gunmen past 1 p.m., this afternoon, March 11, 2020, in front of the town’s Municipal Hall.

Police Colonel Roderick Mariano, director of the Cebu Police Provincial Office (CPPO), said that Toledo was already transported to a hospital in Malabuyoc town for treatment.

Police Corporal Jason Lobindina of the Ginatilan police, said that they still don’t know the condition of Toledo as of this time.

Mariano said that his first directive to the Ginatilan police chief was to put up a dragnet operation to bar possible exit points of the suspects of the daring daylight attack.

He added that he has no information yet on whether the assailants of Toledo are motorcycle-riding gunmen. /rcg