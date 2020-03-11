Tumulak demands transparency from DOH

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City Councilor David Tumulak, the council chairperson on the committee on disaster risk and management, is urging the Department of Health (DOH) to be more transparent in revealing information about the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19).

Tumulak said that it is difficult for the local government units (LGU) to prepare for the Covid-19 if they do not have the actual numbers of the current persons under monitoring (PUM) and persons under investigation (PUI).

In the March 10, 2020 statement of the DOH, it said that there are no more PUMs and PUIs in the region, but on March 11, Negros Oriental revealed they have at least four PUIs.

Doctor Daisy Villa, the Cebu City Health Officer, said in an interview on March 10 that there are at least 29 PUMs being monitored.

Tumulak said that for the LGUs to maximize the mitigating measures, the DOH must provide all needed information to protect the residents.

“We urge the Department of Health to give us the exact information on the Covid-19 because the LGU can assist in terms of the training, facilities. I’m not saying there is a lack of information. The medium on how to deliver information to the interior portions such as sitios is not enough. We want the DOH to be more transparent,” said Tumulak.

The councilor said he was dismayed by the insufficient information dissemination of the DOH, that has not reached the most local units of the barangays and sitios.

He said the DOH should improve its information dissemination to ensure that the local government units are fully appraised of the situation.

Meanwhile, Tumulak said the city is finding it difficult to purchase protective personal equipment (PPEs) as mitigation measures for the Covid-19.

Tumulak said at least 50 percent of the needed PPEs were already purchased but because of lack of stocks, the city cannot complete the needed number.

The city has purchased masks, gloves, goggles, disinfectants, and suits, but more are needed.

The councilor said the Bids and Awarding Committee (BAC) is already trying to purchase more from suppliers in Manila. He said the city is open to buying PPEs abroad if necessary. /rcg