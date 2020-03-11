Degamo issues EO to prohibit ‘huge’ gatherings in NegOr

DUMAGUETE CITY, Negros Oriental–The gathering of a huge crowd is now prohibited in Negros Oriental.

Governor Roel Degamo said that the prohibition will help keep his constituents safe from the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

Degamo issued Executive Order No. 16 that calls for the cancellation of all “big events” or “mass gatherings” that are scheduled in their province starting today, March 11, 2020.

Bimbo Miraflor, the provincial public information officer (PIO), briefed reporters of Degamo’s E.O. in a press conference that was held this morning.

However, he clarified that Degamo’s EO will not apply on commencement exercises that are under the jurisdiction of the Department of Education (DepEd).

“We have no control. It is under the jurisdiction of the DepEd,” Miraflor said.

An exemption will also be made on small gatherings that will be participating by a group of 20 to 100 individuals.

However, Section 3 of the E.O. states that “for small events requiring (the) convergence of 20-100 people, those individuals who show symptoms of fever, cough, sore throat, runny nose, and other respiratory infection are not allowed to attend such.”

Miraflor said that they will be sending a copy of Degamo’s EO to the Roman Catholic church to serve as their guide in the conduct of Holy Week activities including the traditional via cruces. / dcb