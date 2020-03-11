No mask, no entry at CCPO

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A “No Mask, No Entry” policy will be implemented starting this Monday, March 16, 2020, at the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) along Gorordo Avenue, here.

Police Colonel Engelbert Soriano, announced to the media this morning, March 11, that the policy is part of their own initiatives to prevent the spread of the dreaded COVID-19 by requiring all CCPO personnel and visitors to wear protective masks before they are allowed to enter the premises of the police headquarters.

Soriano said this would mean that CPPO personnel and visitors, including those who will be getting their police clearances, media people and families of detainees cannot enter without masks covering their mouths.

In cases where no face masks will be available, Soriano said that clothes designed to cover the mouth of the visitors or personnel will do.

“I already instructed our personnel to post a public advisory on the gates, advising the public that starting on Monday we will be implementing a ‘no mask, no entry’ policy,” said Soriano.

Thermal scanners to check the temperature of visitors will also be purchased as well as hand sanitizers.

Also, starting Monday, police personnel who are experiencing cough and colds will be advised to stay home for 14 days as a standard preventive measure.

But as of writing, Soriano said that no police personnel from CCPO are suffering from cough and colds.

Soriano said he has also advised his men to take multivitamins to boost their immune system as another way of fighting COVID-19. /rcg