Labella calls meeting with school reps over graduation rites amidst Coronavirus

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City Mayor Edgardo Labella has called a meeting with all school representatives in the city to discuss the conduct of graduation rites amidst the threat of the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19).

In a phone interview, Labella said all school administrators should attend a meeting on March 12, 2020 at the Marco Polo Hotel with the Local School Board (LSB).

The mayor said there is a need to discuss how the graduation rites will be conducted when the Department of Health (Deped) ordered the suspension of school activities.

Graduation rites are also expected to draw crowds, which may become a health hazard and a chance for the Covid-19 to spread easily.

“I am calling a meeting to all schools to discuss with them what we should do regarding the Coronavirus especially on the graduations,” said the mayor.

Aside from the DepEd, other education agencies have also called for the suspension of activities and even classes.

The Legal Education Board recently announced that all classes in law schools within Metro Manila are suspended. For other provinces like Cebu, the class suspension would depend on the local government units.

All law schools are also encouraged to conduct alternative modes of instruction fit for off-campus learning.

Four working days

Aside from schools, Labella is also mulling changes in the operations of the City Hall following the pronouncement of President Rodrigo Duterte of a possible four-day work-week for government offices.

He said if the President imposes the four-day work-week, the city will have to follow as well.

“This four working days for government must be the recommendation of the Department of Health to the President. If it is the directive of the DOH, we will follow it,” said Labella.

Labella said the city is still waiting for the final instructions from the President on the matter. /rcg