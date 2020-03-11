Four arrested, drugs and firearm seized in series of Lapu drug busts

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu – Four drug personalities were arrested and P255,000 worth of suspected shabu was seized by police in a series of drug buy-bust operations which started past midnight on Wednesday, March 11, 2020, in Barangay Pusok, Lapu-Lapu City.

The elements of the Pusok Police Station led by Station Commander Police Captain Aibert Jay Samson conducted three drug operations in said barangay resulting to the arrest of the four suspects and the confiscation of illegal drugs and a firearm.

First to be arrested were Francisco Ciano, 49 and his son-in-law Marven Diola, 24, of Ponce 2 Barangay Carreta, Cebu City. The two were nabbed in Sitio Mustang of Barangay Pusok and yielded P85, 000 worth of suspected shabu.

Several minutes later, the operatives transacted with another drug dealer at Sitio Matumbo and arrested Alden Asok, 30, residing at General Aviation Road Barangay Basak, Lapu-Lapu City.

Police recovered from him another P85, 000 worth of suspected shabu.

At past 2 a.m. one Romeo Sardane, 41, resident of Bacong, Negros Oriental was arrested at Sitio Seawage of Barangay Pusok. Recovered from the suspect were packs of shabu worth another P85,000 and a .45 caliber pistol with 3 live ammunition.

All in all, Samson’s team confiscated a total of P255,000 worth of shabu based on the Dangerous Drugs Board (DDB) value. /rcg