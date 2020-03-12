Police to form special investigative group for Ginatilan councilor slay

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Police in Cebu Province will be forming a Special Investigative Task Group (SITG) to probe the killing of a town councilor in Ginatilan, southern Cebu.

Maria Liza Toledo was gunned down in front of the Ginatilan Town Hall on Wednesday afternoon, March 11, 2020.

Police Colonel Roderick Mariano, Cebu Provincial Police Office (CPPO) director, told reporters in a press interview Thursday, March 12, that an SITG will be created since the victim is an elected town official.

“We’re now waiting for the report from the investigators in Ginatilan before we will officially open the SITG,” said Mariano in a mix of Cebuano and English.

Ginatilan is a 5th-class municipality located approximately 140 kilometers southwestern of Cebu City.

Mariano said they are still identifying the identities of the suspects as well as narrowing down the motives.

“As of now, we’re not discounting all possible motives such as politics, personal, and work,” he added.

Toledo was shot after attending the regular session. She was rushed to a nearby hospital but doctors declared her dead on arrival.

Drug links?

In the meantime, Mariano said they have coordinated with the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) to probe reports that Toledo was allegedly involved in the illegal drugs trade.

“We have not received any information on her alleged involvement in the illicit trade but we will look into that also. And we have coordinated with CIDG for that,” said Mariano. /bmjo