Cebu Chamber postpones Cebu Business Month 2020 celebration

CEBU CITY—The Cebu Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCCI) will reschedule the Cebu Business Month (CBM) celebration, the annual major event held in the whole month of June since 1994.

“With inputs from the CBM 2020 Team, Executive Committee and some Past Presidents, it is prudent for CCCI to reboot, re-strategize and reschedule the CBM 2020 amidst the Covid-19 pandemic newly proclaimed by the World Health Organization,” according to a press statement issued by the Cebu Chamber.

“Therefore, events that entail large gatherings in June are postponed until further notice.”

The chamber noted that the decision to postpone the CBM 2020 was the right move so as to ensure the safety as well as the health and life of their stakeholders.

The chamber reiterated that the opportunity to grow, promote and inspire the Cebu business community remains at the heart of CBM’s value proposition.

The CBM 2020 team will be coming up with innovative activities for June using digital tools and methods they are promoting.

“This will involve live streaming and teleconferencing, among others,” Cebu Chamber said in its statement.

The chamber explained that this would be a way of accelerating the use of technology in engaging participants with more relevant agenda on business agility, continuity, resilience, and inclusivity as emerging opportunities in the light of current challenges and needs.

“While social distancing is the current norm, we will endeavor a unique format of CBM 2020 events. We hope and anticipate everyone’s understanding and cooperation. Please stay tuned for updates & other information,” the chamber added.

The CCCI and the CBM Team expressed hope that their partners, sponsors, and the public would understand and continue participating once the CBM will be held at the appropriate time.

CBM initially started as a one-week celebration in June 1994 to celebrate the significant achievements and leadership role that Cebu businessmen play in enterprise development, socio-economic prosperity, and nation-building. /rcg