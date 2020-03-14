Mariang Pulis: ‘Amazons’ of the PNP

CEBU CITY, Philippines —Men are off-limits in this police station in the town of Maria in Siquijor province.

Maria Police Station is manned by 21 female cops who were either raised in this town or came from other parts of Siquijor province and the neighboring Negros Oriental province.

But while they may look fragile, this all-women team also performs the task of policemen, which include the arrest of criminals and the enforcement of Philippine laws and regulations, the reason behind their tag as the “Amazons” of the Philippine National Police (PNP).

“The personnel really have to sacrifice time for sleep and time with their family (to achieve our goals), but that is our job,” said Police Captain Judith Besas.

Besas, who was chief of the Maria Police Station during the creation of the “Mariang Pulis” program on September 14, 2019, said that having an all-female police team is proof of the strength and independence of women in the police force.

“With women cops, nothing is impossible,” said Besas who now occupies the position of administrative staff with her transfer to the Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7) starting on March 2.

With her leaving, Police Captain Mariejin Encio, who used to be assigned at the Lapu-Lapu Police Office (LLCPO), took over the leadership of Maria town’s police unit.

All-women Team

Besas, 32, recalled that the idea of creating an all-women police team came from Police Colonel Angela Rejano, director of the Siquijor Provincial Police Office (SPPO). It got the support of Police Major General Debold Sinas, former PRO-7 director.

Maria town is the first Local Government Unit in the country and probably in the world to have an all-female police unit manning a police station.

The fifth income class municipality that is located in Siquijor province has a population of at least 13, 828 based on the 2015 population census.

Besas, who used to be assigned as an intelligence operative of the LLCPO, was named as the very first chief of the “Mariang Pulis” because of her nine years of experience in the police service.

Prior to her stint in Maria town, Besas was with the Regional Mobile Force Batallion (RMFB). She also served as administrative staff and intelligence officer of the LLCPO.

A graduate of the Philippine National Police Academy (PNPA) Class Masundayao 2006, this Butuan City native joined the service to follow the footsteps of her two older sisters. Besas is the third of four siblings.

Overcoming Expectations and Trial

Besas admitted that leading an all-female unit was the biggest challenged that she has so far faced in her nine-year career.

Aside from having to enforce the arrest of male offenders, who are much bigger and stronger than they are, Besas said that they also responded to requests for assistance including road accidents.

She assigned policewomen in groups of four to do their regular patrols or implement police operations. Some of these policewomen would conduct patrols while onboard their service motorcycles.

They also implemented police operations on a “trial and error” basis. Personnel of the Maria Police Station were rotated to experience the task of being a desk officer, investigator, traffic enforcer and even being assigned to do foot patrol to determine which one best fits their capabilities.

While they do their tasks, Besas said they tried not to mind feedback coming from town residents who questioned the capabilities of an all-female police team.

“It was both breaking the stigma imposed on what women can do by showing that we can do more and that we are capable (of doing even better than men),” said Besas told CDN Digital.

Ensuring the full operation of their town’s “Mariang Pulis” program required a lot of sacrifices from the 21 personnel who were under her watch especially during the first two months of their operation.

This meant spending time away from their families, especially their children.

Time spent away from home was devoted to training and planning sessions. They also prepared for “worst-case” scenarios like shooting incidents, suspects bolting from detention facilities, hostage-taking, and the possible arrival of insurgents.

“We had to do everything we can to keep these people safe whether they think we can or cannot do it,” said Besas.

Community Support

They eventually got used to their way of life.

Also, they started to win the community’s support after town residents saw how well they executed buy-bust operations, the arrest of illegal gamblers, and case build-ups among others.

Residents started giving them information on illegal activities that are happening in their respective areas.

Besas said that they managed to established strong linkage with the community, which she attributed for the success of their operations.

She said that all their hard work paid off after they also won the hearts and trust of the community.

Recognition

In addition, Maria Police Station was recently cited for being one of the police stations in Central Visayas with the most number of arrested illegal gamblers.

Besas received a plaque of recognition from Police Brigadier General Albert Ignatius Ferro, PRO-7 director, during the opening of the Women’s Month Celebration that was held at the police headquarters located in Cebu City earlier this month.

Besas said she was grateful that their effort was recognized by PRO-7 officials led by Ferro.

Although she has been reassigned to PRO-7, Besas said that the “Mariang Pulis” of Marian town, in Siquijor province is a proof that women in the police force are equally as capable as the male officers. / dcb