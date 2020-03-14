MMDA: Curfew hours for Metro Manila lockdown; malls, establishments to be shuttered

MANILA, Philippines — Metro Manila will be placed under curfew from 8 p.m. until 5 a.m. for the duration of the lockdown from March 15 to April 14, the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) announced on Saturday.

In a press conference, MMDA General Manager Jojo Garcia said the local government units (LGUs) of Metro Manila which compose the Metro Manila Council, have decided to implement the curfew hours to curtail “non-essential” travel.

“Ang curfew na pinag-usapan from 8 pm to 5 a.m., bawal yung magigimmick except for workers,” Garcia said.

(The curfew hours that we decided will be from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.. Those on gimmicks will not be allowed except for workers.)

Going out to buy food is considered an essential purpose, Garcia said.

The curfew hours will allow the public to stay at home and practice self-quarantine to halt the spread of the coronavirus disease, the MMDA said.

Garcia said they are also mulling to recommend bars, establishments and other related entertainment shops to shut down during the 30-day quarantine which runs from March 15 to April 14.

Meanwhile, the local government units of Metro Manila and concerned national agencies have also agreed to order the temporary shuttering of malls and other related establishments in the metropolis as the community quarantine takes effect for 30 days as a precautionary measure against the coronavirus disease or COVID-19.

The resolution signed by Metro Manila mayors, officials of the Department of Interior and Local Government and Department of Health on Saturday, only exempts from the closure essential establishments such as supermarkets, pharmacies, restaurants, and bank services.

“The resolution orders temporary closure of malls and related establishment except offering essential services groceries, supermarkets, pharmacies, restaurants with home deliveries and bank services from March 14, until April 13,” read the resolution read by San Juan Mayor Francis Zamora during the press conference at the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA).

