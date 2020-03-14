Woman nabbed in Mandaue buy-bust with P1.3M shabu

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – A 25-year-old woman was arrested with 200 grams of suspected shabu worth P1.3 million during a buy-bust operation along M.L. Quezon Street in Barangay Casuntingan, Mandaue City past 2 a.m. today, March 14, 2020.

The suspect, who was identified as Judie Villanueva, is a resident of Talisay City.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Franco Rudolf Oriol, chief of the City Intelligence Branch (CIB) of Mandaue City Police Office (MCPO), said that Villanueva is considered a high-value individual (HVI) because she delivers huge volumes of shabu to her buyers.

Orial said that the suspect would source her shabu from a contact, who is now detained at the National Bilibid Prison. Villanueve would get the shabu from couriers sent by the detainee and would deliver these to buyers including those coming from Mandaue City and parts of northern Cebu.

Villanueva refused to talk to CDN Digital when sought for comment.

Orial said they are conducting follow up operations to identify and locate her cohorts in the illegal drug business.

During the interrogation, Villanueva told the police that she would also deliver shabu to contacts Mandaue City and the northern part of Cebu province.

Villanueva is now detained at the MCPO holding cell while police are preparing for the filing of a complaint for the violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs of 2002 against her. / dcb