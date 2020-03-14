Tourists ordered out of El Nido as town goes on community quarantine

PUERTO PRINCESA CITY—Tourists were ordered out of El Nido, one of the country’s most popular destinations, in a bid by the local government to stop the entry of the world’s most unwelcome visitor these days, the coronavirus disease 2019 or COVID-19.

The local government declared community quarantine which meant suspension of all land, sea and air travel to and from the town of El Nido starting March 15 until April 14.

Mayor Edna Gacot-Lim said in an advisory on Friday (March 13) that health, food and other needed supply deliveries would be allowed on the town’s borders.

But such deliveries would pass through police checkpoints and screening, the mayor said.

Tourists were told to leave in two days to avoid being stranded in the municipality.

Travellers, including residents, arriving before entry is shut would be subjected to mandatory quarantine for 14 days, according to Department of Health (DOH) protocol based on findings that 14 days was the maximum incubation period of the virus that causes COVID-19.

Health and disaster mitigation workers will work with police in enforcing the entry restrictions. They would guard all municipal entry points which included the airport at the village of Villa Libertad.

Checkpoints would be set up in areas in at least two villages.

An order suspending domestic air travel was issued early Friday by Puerto Princesa City Mayor Lucilo Bayron for the Puerto Princesa International Airport (PPIA) and Coron acting Mayor Asian Palanca for the Busuanga Airport.

