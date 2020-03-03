Miss Universe PH pageant finals moved to June 14

MAKATI CITY, PHILIPPINES—The Miss Universe Philippines pageant, the country’s newest national beauty contest, will now stage its inaugural coronation ceremonies on June 14, more than a month later than its original schedule on May 3.

The organization announced the change in schedule in a post on its official Facebook page on March 14, and said it is “taking a graceful pause to stand with the Filipino people in its fight against COVID-19.”

It added: “Pageant activities will be suspended with immediate effect to ensure the health and safety of our contestants, and for fans and production teams to focus on responding to the national government’s recently implemented community quarantine.”

The government has imposed a “community quarantine” in Metro Manila from March 15 to April 14 to help contain the infection. As of press time, the Department of Health (DOH) has reported 64 COVID-19 cases, with eight deaths.

Saying it remains committed to taking Philippine pageantry to “amazing new heights,” the Miss Universe Philippines organization said, “measured adjustments to the competition schedule and delivery of new and exciting events are being finalized and will be announced in the coming days and weeks.”

The Binibining Pilipinas Charities Inc. (BPCI) had announced adjustments to its schedule earlier.

From April 26, the 2020 Bb. Pilipinas pageant coronation ceremonies has been moved to May 31, at the Smart Araneta Coliseum at the Araneta City in Quezon City.

“All other schedules of major pre-pageant activities of the Bb. Pilipinas will be moved,” the organization said in an e-mail.

BPCI also said its candidates “will be given a break until March 22 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.”

The 2020 Bb. Pilipinas press presentation was originally scheduled on March 17, while the grand fashion show was set on April 15.

Its traditional parade of beauties around the Araneta City was supposed to take place on April 18.

This year’s Binibining Pilipinas pageant has 40 aspirants. The contest will select the country’s representatives to the Miss International, Miss Supranational, Miss Intercontinental, Miss Globe, and Miss Grand International pageants.

Fifty-one delegates are competing in the 2020 Miss Universe Philippines pageant. One of them will be crowned as this year’s Philippine representative to the Miss Universe pageant.