Cops, soldiers more vigilant, ready to foil NPA attacks

DUMAGUETE CITY, Negros Oriental — Law enforcers and military forces in Negros Oriental remain more vigilant and prepared to foil any attack of the New People’s Army.

This after three suspected NPA members were arrested in Sta. Catalina town on March 12 and provided information that boosted the veracity of the intelligence reports about the rebel group’s alleged simultaneous attack plans.

Police Colonel Julian Entoma, Negros Oriental Provincial Police Office chief, said that these three alleged members of the Southeast Front, New People’s Army (SEF-NPA) provided information about the planned attacks.

These attacks were planned because of the upcoming anniversary of the NPA on March 29, 2020.

“Duna pud silay gipang reveal nga mga informasyon nga nakakita daw sila somewhere sa boundary area. Mao ng among na validate ang plano sa pagatake unta ug mga dinagku nga atrocities sa atong government forces. Murag gusto nila iplano karong bulana,” said Entoma.

(They also provided information that the group met somewhere in the boundary area. So we validated the information about the plan to attack and planned atrocities to be done against the government forces. It seemed that they planned to implemen these attacks this month.)

NPA intel reports confirmed

He said that the suspects’ information confirmed intelligence reports gathered by security forces regarding simultaneous attacks by the NPA against vulnerable detachments, patrol bases and police stations.

“Duna tay offensive operation against sa ila, kay daghan kaayo tang information nga mo-harass sila ug estasyon then may nakuha pa ta nga information nga nag re-group sila. Mao ng ilang target kanang atong Southeast. Apil na ang Sta. Catalina area, Siaton ug Zamboanguita,” Entoma said.

(We have an offensive operation against them because we have received several information about the NPAs plans to harass police station and their plans to regroup. That is the reason that their target is the province’s southeast. That will include Sta. Catalina town, Siaton and Zamboanguita.)

The provincial director said that the communist rebels would want to accomplish their plan before their anniversary which would allegedly include liquidations.

Last Thursday, March 12, 2020 , two hours after the arrest of the three rebels in Barangay Talalak, Sta. Catalina, a former rebel was murdered by three suspects believed to be communist rebels in Barangay Tacpao, Guihulngan City.

“Then regarding anang additional confirmation mura ug gusto nila simultaneous kay somewhere also sa first district duna gihapon ang tropa didto kakita sad ug ingon ana nga sightings,” said Entoma.

(Then regarding the additional confirmation, it would seem that they would want to have simultaneous attacks because somewhere in the first district there are also rebel group members, who had met ang gathered there and that there were a lot of sightings of their presence there.)

“Di pa magpakita nga may armas pero pito ug walo ka tawo nga dili taga diha. Mao amo gihingusgan somewhere in Tayasan ug La Libertad ang pagpatrolya,” Entoma added.

(They were not seen carrying their firearms yet but at least 8 people who are not from that area are seen there. That is why we have intensified our operations and our patrols somewhere in Tayasan and La Libertad.)/dbs