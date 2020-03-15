outbrain

In Photos: Social Distancing in Cebu Cathedral

By: Gerard Vincent Francisco, Morexette Marie B. Erram - Reporter/CDN Digital | March 15,2020 - 05:28 PM
Chairs and pews in the Cebu Metropolitan Cathedral are tied up with black straw for social distancing between churchgoers during masses. | CDN Digital Gerard Vincent Francisco

Chairs and pews in the Cebu Metropolitan Cathedral are tied up with black straw for social distancing between churchgoers during masses. | CDN Digital Gerard Vincent Francisco

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Holy Masses in Cebu have not been suspended yet despite threats of the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19).

But the Cebu Metropolitan Cathedral, one of the most popular churches in Cebu City, is implementing strict social distancing among its visitors.

Chairs and pews in the Cebu Metropolitan Cathedral are tied up with black straw for social distancing between churchgoers during masses. | CDN Digital Gerard Vincent Francisco

Chairs and pews in the Cebu Metropolitan Cathedral are tied up with black straw for social distancing between churchgoers during masses. | CDN Digital Gerard Vincent Francisco

Straws and ropes were tied between pews inside the Cathedral on Sunday, March 15, 2020, as means to put a one-meter distance between churchgoers.

Chairs and pews in the Cebu Metropolitan Cathedral are tied up with black straw for social distancing between churchgoers during masses. | CDN Digital Gerard Vincent Francisco

Chairs and pews in the Cebu Metropolitan Cathedral are tied up with black straw for social distancing between churchgoers during masses. | CDN Digital Gerard Vincent Francisco

Outside the Cathedral, monobloc chairs were also placed at least a meter apart.

The Archdiocese of Cebu announced that they would not be cancelling several gatherings and Masses in churches on the island at this moment.

However, they advised those who are sick to avoid going to Masses, and all churches to implement stringent measures to prevent the transmission of COVID-19./dbs

Read Next

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

We use cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website. By continuing, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. To find out more, please click this link.