In Photos: Social Distancing in Cebu Cathedral

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Holy Masses in Cebu have not been suspended yet despite threats of the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19).

But the Cebu Metropolitan Cathedral, one of the most popular churches in Cebu City, is implementing strict social distancing among its visitors.

Straws and ropes were tied between pews inside the Cathedral on Sunday, March 15, 2020, as means to put a one-meter distance between churchgoers.

Outside the Cathedral, monobloc chairs were also placed at least a meter apart.

The Archdiocese of Cebu announced that they would not be cancelling several gatherings and Masses in churches on the island at this moment.

However, they advised those who are sick to avoid going to Masses, and all churches to implement stringent measures to prevent the transmission of COVID-19./dbs