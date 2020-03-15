COVID-19 patient in NegOr dies
DUMAGUETE CITY, Negros Oriental – The 62-year-old patient who tested positive of the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) in Negros Oriental has died.
The Provincial Health Office here confirmed this in an interview with CDN Digital this morning, March 15, 2020.
Read: Dumaguete City COVID-19 patient in critical condition, 43 medical personnel isolated
Dr. Liland Estacion, head of the Negros Oriental Provincial Health Office, said the patient succumbed to the disease at 11:09 a.m. today.
Estacion, who is also the commander of the province’s Incident Command System, said the patient died while admitted to a privately owned hospital that is based in Dumaguete City and is the 9th COVID-19 fatality recorded in the Philippines.
Read: NegOr IPHO monitors 4 PUI’s including a man with travel history to San Juan City
The patient was a town councilor from Tayasan in Negros Oriental. He was the 39th confirmed COVID-19 case in the country.
Prior to being admitted to the hospital, the councilor visited Greenhills Mall in San Juan City in February where two other COVID-19 patients were traced to have also visited. / dcb
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.