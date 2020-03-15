MCCI urge public: Stop panic buying, fight coronavirus collectively

CEBU CITY, Philippines — By hoarding disinfectants, you may be responsible for spreading the coronavirus.

So was the reminder of the Mandaue Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI) to the public who went on a buying frenzy for disinfectants, protective masks, and basic goods following the country’s declaration of a public health emergency due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

The business group said the panic buying incidents have become a “serious problem.”

“The Mandaue Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI) calls on the Mandaue community, specifically, and other communities in Cebu Province, in general, to remain calm and maintain a certain level of sobriety amidst the ongoing pandemic,” MCCI said in a statement which they released this morning, March 15, 2020.

Not only will panic buying cause economic disruption, the MCCI reminded that it will also increase the chances of the virus spreading because it will limit the supplies which could have been distributed and used by other individuals and households who also need it.

MCCI has also given the assurance that Mandaue City, being a manufacturing and logistics hub, “has enough supply of essential goods to accommodate the immediate needs of the citizens during these trying times.”

Even with the community quarantine in effect in Metro Manila, MCCI said they believe in the government’s assurance that there will be no ban or restrictions on the flow of goods to and from Metro Manila as long as protocols are observed.

“Let us do our part in stopping the spread of the virus collectively, rather than just individually,” the MCCI said.

The MCCI also encouraged the private and manufacturing sector to expedite the distribution of “critical goods” such as face masks and disinfectants in order to prevent the public from hoarding.

“Likewise, we appeal to concerned government agencies to rationalize regulations and allow the private sector to efficiently distribute these essential items at this time of a public health emergency,” MCCI said.

The chamber said that they will be in close coordination with the city government of Mandaue to address public health concerns. / dcb