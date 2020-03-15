Police after PUI who ‘left’ NegOr Provincial Hospital

DUMAGUETE CITY, Negros Oriental – Policemen here are looking for a man who “left” the provincial hospital where he was admitted for coronavirus disease 2019 (COVId-19) monitoring.

Police Colonel Julian Entoma , director of the Negros Oriental Police Provincial Office (NOPPO), is asking the public to immediately report to their office any information that will lead to the whereabouts of Isidro Orcullo, 62.

Negros Oriental Governor Roel Degamo called for a meeting with the police and the military this morning, March 16, 2020, to solicit help in finding Orcullo.

Entoma decided to name Orcullo in media interviews held after their meeting to raise public awareness on the dangers that he may be faced with and the possible threats that he may cause on his family and the public.

He said that Orcullo was admitted at the Negros Oriental Provincial Hospital after he was identified as a Patient Under Investigation (PUI) for COVID-19.

But he was discharged against medical advice (DAMA).

“Order naku sa Dumaguete police dakpon siya. May history of travel siya. Daghan nasud iyang giadto. Malaysia, Singapore, Africa pa gani nga travel history. Pina locate ko na siya.” Entoma said.

(I already ordered the Dumaguete police to have him (Orcullo) arrested. He has travel history (to places with COVID-19 cases). He has been to Malaysia, Singapore, and Africa among others. I already had him located.) / dcb