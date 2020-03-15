PresyoMerkado: Squash

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Let us protect our families from the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) by preparing a healthy meal for them.

For today, let’s have meals cooked with squash.

Squash is packed with vitamins A, B6, and C. It is also rich in folate, magnesium, fiber, riboflavin, phosphorus, and potassium that helps to boost the immune system while it also helps improve our vision.

Ang kalabasa pwede i sagol sa atong kinaham nga utan bisaya. Pwede usab kini buhaton nga squash okoy o ginisang kalabasa.

A kilo of squash is sold for only P20 at the Mantalongon AgriPinoy Trading Center in Dalaguete town, southern Cebu.

Don’t forget to include squash in your grocery list.

Let’s eat something healthy today! / dcb