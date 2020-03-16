Lady lawyers talk about what it feels like to be in a man-dominated profession

CEBU CITY, Philippines— “To all the women, the ladies out there, may we always, always, remember that we are enough that we have the right to dream and to always be happy.”

This was the opening statement of one of the three inspiring lady lawyers who were guests in the recent episode of CDN Play! in line with the celebration of International Women’s Month.

The three lady lawyers from the Cebu Lady Lawyers Association Inc. who graced the show were Elaine Bathan, Irene Caballes, and Joy Adlao.

Watch the full episode here:

CDN Play – Cebu Lady Lawyers Association WATCH: As we celebrate Women's Month, let's get to know some of the dedicated and strong-willed ladies behind the Cebu Lady Lawyers Association. They visited the CDN Digital nest recently to share their stories and their love for their profession. Don't miss this Sunday's episode of CDN Play! Posted by CDN Digital on Sunday, March 15, 2020

The three shared that in their line of work, they don’t feel any discrimination. but instead, live with amazing perks.

“We have not felt any discrimination stereotyping just because we are lady lawyers. In fact, there are perks,” said Bathan.

They believe that chivalry is actually not that dead.

“There are perks of being a lady lawyer when the male lawyers are our opposing councils, you notice them with other male councils they would raise their voices when they object, but with us lady lawyers they just smile,” Caballes said with a laugh.

The Cebu Lady Lawyers Association Inc. was founded in 1987 as an organization of lady lawyers who advocates for the rights of women and children and those in the marginalized sector.

The organization has also campaigned against body shaming bullying and stereotyping of women.

“We extend legal aides all over the province, we handle cases involving women and their children, we do a lot of things such as assisting these women who are victims of abuses and violence,” said Adlao.

But aside from their campaign against these issues, they also focus on helping out women to stand on their own and escape from an unhealthy relationship.

“My passion is helping women who are trapped in a relationship without love, I am in a situation where I have this sort of force to help other women, to tell them that it is perfectly fine to end an abusive relationship, “ said Adlao.

They also revealed that they still have this certain brotherhood in their profession that when they step out of the court, they are back to being friends again with the other lawyers.

“Ethics wise, we as lawyers have the duty to make our clients understand that the legal profession means brotherhood as well, there is a certain professional relationship,” said Bathan. /bmjo