36 PUVs in CV face penalties as drivers caught not wearing masks

CEBU CITY, Philippines – A total of 36 public utility vehicles (PUVs) in Central Visayas are facing penalties for not having their drivers wear masks as protection gear from Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19).

Eduardo Montealto Jr., director of Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board in Central Visayas (LTFRB-7), said they will be issuing citation tickets to 10 public utility jeepneys (PUJs), two taxi cabs, and one transportation network vehicle service (TNVS).

Montealto said the other 23 reported to their offices were colorum vehicles, and were also found out to have not complied with the bureau’s order.

“We found 13 public utility vehicles whose drivers were not wearing masks since February while another 23 were reported as colorums. They’re colorums, at the same time, their drivers were not using masks,” said Montealto in a mix of Cebuano and English.

Last February, LTFRB has directed all PUVs in the country to have their drivers wear masks when on duty to prevent transmission of COVID-19.

A P5,000 fine will be imposed on those who caught violating LTFRB’s orders.

Social Distancing

On top of the requirement for surgical masks, LTFRB on March 15, 2020, also required social distancing in all modes of land public transportation.

For Central Visayas, Montealto said they have started patrolling to apprehend vehicles caught not complying with the social distancing policy, with the help of law enforcers.

“They will also face the same fine and penalties of P5,000. That’s the minimum penalty we have,” he added.

The LTFRB-7 official also cautioned drivers who are planning to take transportation holidays as COVID-19 has already impacted their income.

“We would like to remind them that franchised vehicles should not stop operating because if they do, that already constitutes a violation,” Montealto said.

“If they want to take a break, they will have to apply for a special permit before our office, and provided that if their request gets approved, the number of vehicles plying in the route where they belong won’t be reduced by 25 percent,” he added. /bmjo