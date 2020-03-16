Police looking into personal grudge as motive in killing of charcoal maker 

CEBU CITY, Philippines—The Pardo police is looking into personal grudge as the possible motive in the killing of a charcoal maker in Sitio Lantawan, Barangay Sinsin, Cebu City, on Monday, March 16, 2020.

The victim, identified as Ronnie Mojillo, 50, a resident of the area, was found with gunshot wounds on his body past 6 a.m. on Monday morning.

Police Corporal Jemos Todios, investigator of the case said that personal grudge could have led to the killing of Mojillo as they found out that he had some significant conflicts in the past as per the statement of his wife, Ponciana Mojillo.

Todios said they will also be looking into the background of Ronnie aside from the accounts of his family and will check if he is involved in any illegal activities.

Based on initial investigation, Ronnie was last seen past 5 p.m. on Sunday, March 15, informing his wife that he will be in the area where he has stored woods for the charcoal he will be making.

This area was also the same place where Ronnie was found lifeless on Monday.

Todios said that a witness heard several burst of gunshots past 5 a.m. earlier and saw a man fleeing from the area.

However, Todios said that the witness was not able to see the face of the possible suspect as it was still dark during the time the shooting happened.

One empty shell of a .9mm caliber was found in the crimes scene.

According to Poinciana, she went looking for her husband around 5 a.m. but failed to find him, only to hear news of his death an hour later. /bmjo