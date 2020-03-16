Beautiful perks of staying in the comfort of your home

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Staying at home is not that bad.

There are a lot of perks you can enjoy while you stay in the comfort of your homes.

Yes, this may sound really boring to some, but in times like this, why not choose to see the greater side of things while staying at home.

Here let CDN Digital give you a quick rundown on the perks you get to enjoy while staying at home:

No spending— well, maybe you need to spend a little in order to buy things especially the food that would last you for days. If you stay home you won’t be tempted to buy or go to places where you can spend a little extra than what’s needed.

Time with family— In this situation, you can enjoy the company of your family. Take this time to bond with them more. Time for you to get to know each of your family members a little more.

Safer— staying at home to be safe is such an underrated thing to do, but in times like this, where a virus is spreading, this is the perfect time to stay at home and be safe with your family, by doing the necessary precautions of course.

Movies— this is the perfect time for you to binge-watch all the movies you have been longing to watch. That’s after you’ve done all the chores and work you need to do. Find a comfy spot on your couch to enjoy the movies and documentaries you’ve been wanting to watch.

Less stress— you might have your work with you at home, but it saves you from a whole lot of stress, from going to work and making sure you won’t be late, to going home dead tired after your shift. This will help you work with fewer things in mind.

Staying at home may not be that “cool” to some, but why not try it out. You’ll be surprised at the many wonders you can do in your home, especially with a deadly virus spreading in our community. /dbs