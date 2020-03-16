IN PHOTOS: Day 2 of community quarantine in Cebu City

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu remains free from any confirmed cases of the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) as it wrapped up its second day since it was placed under community quarantine.

Dr. Jaime Bernadas, Department of Health in Central Visayas (DOH – 7) director, said all the specimens they sent for confirmatory results yielded negative of the virus.

“The latest batch of results we received was on March 15, 2020, and all were negative,” said Bernadas in Cebuano in a phone interview with Cebu Daily News Digital.

In separate data, the Cebu City government stated they were monitoring, as of March 16, 2020, 10 individuals who are suspected of having the disease but are not showing any symptoms or persons under monitoring (PUMs).

Checkpoints

Cebu City Mayor Edgardo Labella declared general community quarantine on March 15, 2020, which paved way for tighter border controls for travelers going in and through the city.

Personnel from the city’s Quick Response Team and the Cebu City Police Office man checkpoints to check if anyone shows signs of having COVID-19.

Those who will display such symptoms, including high temperature, will be immediately referred to the nearest hospitals, Labella said.

But as of March 16, 2020, none from the checkpoints — both in the southern and northern boundaries of the city — were directed to medical facilities for further check-up./dbs