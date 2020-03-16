outbrain

IN PHOTOS: Day 2 of community quarantine in Cebu City

By: Alven Marie A. Timtim, Morexette Marie B. Erram - Reporters/CDN Digital | March 16,2020 - 11:31 PM
Cebu remains free from any confirmed cases of the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) as it wrapped up its second day since it was placed under community quarantine

Cebu remains free from any confirmed cases of the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) as it wrapped up its second day since it was placed under community quarantine. | CDN Digital Photo by Alven Marie A. Timtim & Morexette Marie B. Erram

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu remains free from any confirmed cases of the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) as it wrapped up its second day since it was placed under community quarantine.

Dr. Jaime Bernadas, Department of Health in Central Visayas (DOH – 7) director, said all the specimens they sent for confirmatory results yielded negative of the virus.

“The latest batch of results we received was on March 15, 2020, and all were negative,” said Bernadas in Cebuano in a phone interview with Cebu Daily News Digital.

The Cebu City government implemented the thermal scanning checkpoints in all the areas that are considered entry points to the city. | CDN Digital Photo by Alven Marie A. Timtim

The Cebu City government implemented the thermal scanning checkpoints in all the areas that are considered entry points to the city. | CDN Digital Photo by Alven Marie A. Timtim

In separate data, the Cebu City government stated they were monitoring, as of March 16, 2020, 10 individuals who are suspected of having the disease but are not showing any symptoms or persons under monitoring (PUMs).

Cebu remains free from any confirmed cases of the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) as it wrapped up its second day since it was placed under community quarantine. | CDN Digital Photo by Alven Marie A. Timtim & Morexette Marie B. Erram

Cebu remains free from any confirmed cases of the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) as it wrapped up its second day since it was placed under community quarantine. | CDN Digital Photo by Alven Marie A. Timtim and Morexette Marie B. Erram

Checkpoints

Cebu City Mayor Edgardo Labella declared general community quarantine on March 15, 2020, which paved way for tighter border controls for travelers going in and through the city.

Cebu remains free from any confirmed cases of the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) as it wrapped up its second day since it was placed under community quarantine. | CDN Digital Photo by Alven Marie A. Timtim & Morexette Marie B. Erram

Cebu remains free from any confirmed cases of the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) as it wrapped up its second day since it was placed under community quarantine. | CDN Digital Photo by Alven Marie A. Timtim and Morexette Marie B. Erram

 

The Cebu City government implemented the thermal scanning checkpoints in all the areas that are considered entry points to the city. | CDN Digital Photo by Alven Marie A. Timtim

The Cebu City government implemented the thermal scanning checkpoints in all the areas that are considered entry points to the city. | CDN Digital Photo by Alven Marie A. Timtim

Personnel from the city’s Quick Response Team and the Cebu City Police Office man checkpoints to check if anyone shows signs of having COVID-19.

The Cebu City government implemented the thermal scanning checkpoints in all the areas that are considered entry points to the city. | CDN Digital Photo by Alven Marie A. Timtim

The Cebu City government implemented the thermal scanning checkpoints in all the areas that are considered entry points to the city. | CDN Digital Photo by Alven Marie A. Timtim

Those who will display such symptoms, including high temperature, will be immediately referred to the nearest hospitals, Labella said.

Cebu remains free from any confirmed cases of the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) as it wrapped up its second day since it was placed under community quarantine. | CDN Digital Photo by Alven Marie A. Timtim & Morexette Marie B. Erram

Cebu remains free from any confirmed cases of the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) as it wrapped up its second day since it was placed under community quarantine. | CDN Digital Photo by Alven Marie A. Timtim and Morexette Marie B. Erram

But as of March 16, 2020, none from the checkpoints — both in the southern and northern boundaries of the city — were directed to medical facilities for further check-up./dbs

Read Next

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

We use cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website. By continuing, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. To find out more, please click this link.