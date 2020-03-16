IN PHOTOS: Light traffic greets first day of general quarantine

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Fewer vehicles, both private and public, were seen on the roads in Metro Cebu on what is usually a busy back-to-work Monday morning on March 16, 2020.

Monday marked the first day of the general community quarantine of Cebu City, the suspension of classes in the Metro cities of Mandaue, Cebu, Lapu-Lapu and Talisay, and the implementation of the “one-seat-apart” rule in public utility vehicles amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) threat.

Cebu City’s P. Del Rosario Street, which is usually busy during rush hours as it is surrounded by schools, had free flowing traffic.

Check out some of the photos from Monday:

In the Cebu North Road in Mandaue City, vehicular traffic was light past 6 a.m. This is similar to the traffic situation observed along U.N. Avenue, where traffic from Lapu-Lapu City and northern Cebu via Cansaga Bay supposedly converge.

U.N. Avenue, Mandaue City WATCH: As of 7 a.m. today, March 16, 2020, traffic flow remains light along U.N. Avenue in Mandaue City, a usual traffic build-up point in the city. | Rosalie Abatayo

While some PUVs heading to other areas in Mandaue City had fewer passengers on board, commuters continue to cram in jeepneys bound for Cebu City.

Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board Central Visayas (LTFRB-7) Regional Director Eduardo Montealto Jr. earlier said that they will no start to deploy teams that will check on PUVs’ compliance with the limiting of passenger order from the Department of Transportation.

Under the DOTr protocol, jeepneys are only allowed to carry half of their capacities with their passengers seated one seat apart.

Buses are also limited to carrying only 25 passengers, still seated one seat apart, while vans-for-hire (V-Hire) are only allowed six passengers per trip

Montealto said drivers who would be found violating the order from the DOTr may be fined at least P5,000. /bmjo