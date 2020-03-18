Danao police looking for killer of motorcycle-for-hire driver

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Danao City Police Office is now looking for the killer of a motorcycle-for-hire driver, who was shot dead inside his own home in Barangay Mantiha, Danao City, Cebu, past 7 a.m., on Tuesday morning, March 17, 2020.

Police Senior Master Sergeant Renante Manulat, said that they are currently conducting further investigation to find the suspect who killed, Jose Pepito Labador, 43, a resident of the area.

Initial investigation showed that an unidentified man went inside the house of the victim, and looked for him from his two daughters.

Manulat said that a few minutes later, the children heard burst of gunshots and found the body of their father lying lifeless on the ground.

Several empty shells of a still unknown caliber were found in the area and the victim was found to have sustained wounds on his head and other parts of his body.

Manulat said that for now, they are still communicating with the family for the description of the perpetrator but they have not received a clear one yet.

“The family have no clear statements regarding the matter yet,” said Manulat.

As for the motive of the killing, Manulat said that they are looking to all the possible angles as the family said that could not give any helpful statements since the victim have not mentioned any threats he may have received or any known person in conflict with. /bmjo