BREAKING: 15 new COVID-19 cases bring total to 202
By: Daphne Galvez - Inquirer.net | March 18,2020 - 05:27 PM
MANILA, Philippines — Fifteen more individuals were confirmed to have contracted the 2019 coronavirus disease (COVID-19), bringing the total to 202 as of noon Wednesday, the Department of Health (DOH) reported.
Three patients were also reported to have recovered from the disease, the DOH added.
