Abandoned baby with insect bites found in secluded area in NegOr

DUMAGUETE CITY, Negros Oriental- Police investigators are now tracing and in the process of identifying the suspect who abandoned a newborn baby boy on Tuesday morning, March 17, 2020, in a secluded area full of bamboo trees in Barangay Apolong, Valencia in this province.

The baby was reportedly infested with ants and his body filled with insect bites when found, a belated police report released today, said.

Police Major Romeo Cubo, Valencia police chief said in an interview with CDN Digital that the baby was found by a certain Joey Somoza, 34, who is a resident of the barangay.

“Sudlonon kaayo, kawayanan. Molakaw ug layo gikan sa highway,” Cubo said when asked where the baby was abandoned. “Ang sulti sa RHU sila na ang nagputol sa pusod. So, bag-o ra natawo ang bata. Ako na gipaimbestigar kinsay nagsamkon sa area. Nabusy man gud mi sa COVID-19,” Cubo said.

Despite the multiple insect bites on his face and body, the baby, according to Cubo is healthy and being attended to by personnel from the Regional Health Unit (RHU).

“Gihulmigas ang bata mao tong may samad-samad sa nawong. Pero naluwas dayon. Maayo man himsug ang bata, maayong mopitokpitok ang mata. Maayo pud mototoy,” Cubo added. /RCG