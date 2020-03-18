Public told to comply with 1-meter distance in commuting now

CEBU CITY, Philippines — No more ifs and buts will be tolerated in the implementation of social distancing measures here.

Cebu Governor Gwendolyn Garcia said that starting Wednesday evening, March 18, 2020, several checkpoints will be set up to ensure that the rules on social distancing in public transportation are now followed.

Garcia, in a press conference this evening, urged the public to strictly comply with this measure amid the confirmation of the first coronavirus disease (COVID-19) case in the province.

For Public Utility Jeepneys (PUJs) and buses, Garcia said a strict one-meter distance between passengers must be implemented.

Tricycles, even in the secondary roads, can only carry one passenger. Garcia also echoed the policy of the Department of Transportation prohibiting back riders even for private users of motorcycles.

Unless necessary, Garcia called on the public to stay at home in order to overcome the COVID-19 spread by limiting social interactions.

Garcia warned that under a recently passed provincial ordinance, non-compliance of social distancing protocols may be punishable with one year jail time, or P5,000 fine or both. /RCG