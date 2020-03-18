COVID-19 crises mgmt center, hotlines activated

DUMAGUETE CITY, Negros Oriental, Philippines —Mayor Felipe Antonio Remollo ordered the activation of the city’s Coronavirus Disease ( COVID-19) Crises Management Center (CMC).

Remollo, who is the chairperson of the COVID-19 Incident Command System, said in a statement that the CMC would be established in his office to take calls from concerned citizens and persons in need of assistance.

Read more: Dumaguete City under state of calamity

This is done as the government had intensified measures to prevent possible transmission of COVID-19.

The personnel and volunteers are ready to receive calls through these hotlines number.

Landline: 522-0449; 225 3775 and 523-3950

Mobile: 09456611978 Globe, 09334924932 Sun, and 09615246296 Smart

Callers may inquire about COVID-19 and health education; how to get emergency assistance for COVID-19 cases; and how to secure health assessment for those with history of travel outside of Dumaguete City.

They can also inquire about how to get certificates allowing travel for medical emergency cases; how to secure fit to work certificates for returning workers and precautionary measures adopted by the the local authorities.

The mayor appealed to the public not to make prank calls or there should be no prank callers on these hotlines./dbs