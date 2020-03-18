Popular citrus fruits, oranges and lemons

Cebu City, Philippines—Oranges and lemons are among the world’s most popular citrus fruits.

The health benefits one can get from both fruits are probably the reason why.

Orange and lemons are an excellent source of vitamin C, which helps boost the immune system.

Nowadays, these two fruits come in handy as the threat of the coronavirus disease continues in our communities.

Boosting our immune system is one way of combating the spread of the virus.

Read more: Fruits to help protect one’s body against diseases

What’s great about these two citrus fruits is that they come at reasonable prices and are found in almost every market or fruit stall around the city.

At the market just outside the Archdiocesan Shrine of Our Lady of Lourdes for example, lemons can be bought at P20 per piece while small oranges are priced at P5 each.

Aside from Vitamin C, there are also other great health benefits from these two.

Both are great sources of fiber and plant compounds that provide health benefits.

They can be taken in so many different ways, too, although lemons are usually not eaten whole but rather as a garnish, flavoring or juice because of its sour taste. /bmjo