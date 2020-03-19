Police rule out foul play in death of woman in Guihulngan City

DUMAGUETE CITY, Negros Oriental—Police investigators ruled out foul play in the death of a 48-year-old woman, whose burnt body was found Wednesday, March 18, 2020, near the Bateria Bridge, Poblacion, Guihulngan City.

The charred body of Devina Rebusquillo, a resident of Barangay Guihulngan City, was found by Mijoel Loquinario, 20, who also lives in the area.

The woman believed to have burned herself. Police investigators recovered a lighter and the two bottles near the victim’s body.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Bonifacio Tecson, Guihulngan chief of police, said Dr. Mary Rose Sancelan, the city health officer who conducted the post mortem examination, reported that there was no evidence that would prove foul play.

“Based on what her sister said, CCTV footage and post mortem examination, we can say that there was no foul play,” Tecson said in an interview with CDN Digital.

Tecson said that based on the CCTV footage, the victim was seen buying gasoline from a gas station a day before her body was found. The victim was seen walking holding two bottles full with gasoline.

She was last seen going down near the bridge.

According to Tecson the body was identified by her sister, Renjie Diago. The family confirmed that the victim was suffering from depression. /bmjo