Coronavirus cancels Bantayan, Minglanilla lenten traditions

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Bantayan Island in the north and Minglanilla town in the south have been the must-go destinations in Cebu during the lenten season.

Bantayan Island — comprised of the towns of Bantayan, Santa Fe, and Madridejos, is known for their “festive” observance of the Holy Week.

Minglanilla, on the other hand, takes the stage every Easter Sunday as it depicts the story of the resurrection of Jesus Christ in their Sugat Kabanhawan Festival.

But due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), there is no more festive holy week in Bantayan Island nor Sugat Kabanhawan in Minglanilla this year.

Bantayan Mayor Arthur “Art” Despi, in an interview with CDN Digital, said their Holy Week procession has already been canceled while Holy Masses were no longer heard since Wednesday, March 18.

Despi said their decision to cancel their usual lenten activities is intended to protect their constituents from exposure to crowded places and to comply with the social distancing measures.

“Ang bayle gihunong tanan…Kanang mga kalihukan nga maglisod gyud ta og implement og social distancing, i-cancel lang sa gyud,” Despi said.

“Imagine, we were preparing for around 80,000 people for the processions. That is based on the number of people who joined and witnessed the procession last year (2019),” Despi said.

Even the other religious congregations in Bantayan, Despi said, have already been advised to cancel their church services if they cannot observe social distancing.

“Atubangon ta ning tanan. Nagkahiusa ang simbahan, hasta ang mga pundok sa mga religious groups . Amo silang gisabot nga kung dili mo ka-maintain sa social distancing, i-cancel na lang gyud inyong services,” Despi added.

For Minglanilla, meanwhile, this is the first time that their yearly Easter tradition has been called off.

The festivities in Minglanilla is highlighted by two events: the “Sugat,” a play depicting the resurrection of Christ at Easter dawn; and the Sugat Kabanhawan festival street dance and ritual showdown competition in the afternoon.

Minglanilla Mayor Elanito Peña, in a separate interview, said they have allocated at least P4 million for this year’s Sugat and Sugat Kabanhawan Festival.

“Nagsugod na unta mi og practice unya nag-installar na sa among structures… Karon pa gyud ni nahitabo [nga na-cancel] tungod aning COVID-19,” Peña said.

At present, the two chief executives said they are now channeling their energy towards defeating the virus that caused the putting off of their beloved traditions that reflected the faith of their people. /RCG