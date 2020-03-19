Reality of health checkpoints in Cebu City: Manned but with no thermal scanners

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Barangay Mabolo in Cebu City is one of the barangays closest to Mandaue City, where the first case of Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19) was recorded.

Cebu City Mayor Edgardo Labella specifically ordered the intensified monitoring of the entry of people from Mandaue City.

Mabolo police chief, Police Major Dindo Juanito Alaras told CDN Digital this is not that easy because the Mabolo police man five health checkpoints in the barangay and none of these have thermal scanners.

“Ang amo ra mabuhat kay magtan-aw if nifollow ang mga tawo sa social distancing. Wala miy thermal scanners and kuwang pud personnel sa City Health para magbantay 24 hours,” said Alaras.

(The only thing we can do is to check if the people are following social distancing. We don’t have scanners and the City Health personnel are limited, they cannot man the checkpoint 24/7.)

Around 1 pm on Thursday, March 19, 2020, CDN chanced upon a checkpoint of the Mabolo police at Xiamen Street, the boundary between Barangay Mabolo in Cebu City and Barangay Subangdaku in Mandaue City.

Under the heat of the sun, the police have sheltered themselves under a tree to rest while keeping an eye on the intersection. With no thermal scanners, there was no point for them to stand and keep watch.

Later, at 6 pm, the checkpoint became active as the curfew of 8 p.m. draws nearer. Personnel from the City Health were already helping the police.

“Nangita kog paagi nga magka thermal scanner sad mi. Maayo unta lagig makahatag ang City Health namo aron makabantay mig tarong,” said Alaras.

The police chief said they are looking for help from the barangay and from the mother unit, the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) to get thermal scanners. He said that without scanners, the health checkpoints are just another checkpoint for motorists, not fully serving its purpose.

However, the Mabolo policemen will do what they can to implement the directives of the mayor and prevent the spread of the virus even with the palpable limitations. /RCG