SM assures employee compensation; gives financial assistance for guards and janitors

With the unprecedented global health crisis, companies under SM today stand in solidarity with the nation and the citizenry in the battle against COVID-19.

SM today assured all of its employees their regular compensation as well as the extension of an Emergency Financial Assistance to its front liners, security guards and janitorial staff during the Enhanced Community Quarantine (ECQ) period from March 16 to April 14, 2020. The extent of this assistance includes the following:

All employees will receive their regularly scheduled salaries during the ECQ period without deductions made against their Vacation and Sick Leaves;

The company’s front liners, who comprise the skeletal workforce, will, in addition, be provided with premium pay;

All Security Guards and Janitorial staff will receive financial assistance of PHP5,000 for the period.

It is focused on helping these key resources so that they in turn can be of service to others.

On a daily basis since the ECQ, SM has also been undertaking measures to protect the safety and welfare of its front line personnel with protective gear, meals, and transportation whenever possible.

“In these trying times, we are in unchartered territories. Let’s be one with each other, united in the spirit of service. Let’s be mindful of our front liners and help with their need to be alert so they can continue to do their best in working for the safety and health of our communities,” said Hans T. Sy on behalf of the Sy family.

SM continues to assess the health crisis with vigilance; enjoining its employees and the public to follow guidelines and precautions to help combat the virus.

This financial assistance is another commitment to fighting the negative effects of COVID-19. Earlier, SM made separate announcements to waive tenant rentals nationwide as well as to support health workers as they actively fight the spread of COVID-19 with PHP100 million worth of protective equipment, testing kits and supplies.