Quarantine center in Block 27, NRA to be done in 10 days

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A 200-bed capacity quarantine center for Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) will soon rise at the Cebu City-owned Block 27 at the North Reclamation Area.

Lawyer Jose Daluz III, special assistant to Mayor Edgardo Labella, said that the quarantine center was designed by epidemiologist, Sherwin Espina.

The center will have different sections for patients with influenza-like-illness (ILI) with varying conditions such as mild and severe.

This way, the ILIs will be separated from each other preventing the spread of the possible infecton.

Daluz said the city has allotted at least P78 million for the quarantine center, which will be completed in 10 days.

“This is not just for Cebu City. This is for all of Cebu,” said Daluz.

Read more: 9 Cebu-based hotels now accepting foreign travelers subjected for quarantine

Passengers who will be mandated to go under mandatory quarantine for 14 days can also be housed in Block 27.

However, the priority would be the ILIs who were to be tested and those who would prove positive to the coronavirus.

This way, the hospitals will not be burdened by so many patients with possible infection, putting the risk to other patients who are suffering from other illnesses.

The city government and the Department of Health will be manning the quarantine center as soon as it opens in 10 days./dbs