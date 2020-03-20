Mandaue orders suspension of operations of some establishments

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The Mandaue City Government has ordered the suspension of operations of some commercial establishments as their means to prevent the risk of transmission of the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19).

Mandaue City Mayor Jonas Cortes issued on Friday, March 20, 2020, Executive Order (EO) No. 65 that effectively ordered to temporarily halt operations of selected private establishments in the city.

These include internet cafes, video gaming arcades, spas, massage and beauty parlors, barbershops, facial clinics, and aesthetic centers; gambling facilities such as casinos, Bingo halls, gaming terminals and the provision of gambling services such as lotteries and off-track betting; and malls such as commercial centers, shopping marts, shopping plazas, strip malls, gallerias, and commercial gallerias.

Similar to the EO of Cebu City Mayor Edgardo Labella that orders the closure of public places where large crowds are expected to flock, Cortes made several exemptions to the rule.

Those providing basic and essential services such as 24-hour convenience stores, supermarkets, and grocery stores, pharmacies and drug stores, hardware, banks, and money transfer establishments are exempted.

Cortes’ orders came two days after the Department of Health (DOH) announced that a patient confirmed to have COVID-19 is admitted to one of the city’s privately owned hospitals.

Meanwhile, recent data from DOH in Central Visayas (DOH – 7) show the agency is now monitoring 96 individuals suspected of having COVID-19 in Mandaue City.

A total of 5,632 individuals with influenza-like illnesses (ILIs) in Central Visayas were logged on DOH – 7’s surveillance unit as of March 19, 2020. / RCG