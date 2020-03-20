Labella gives Soriano passing grade as CCPO chief

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City Mayor Edgardo Labella expressed his dismay in the relieving of Police Colonel Engelbert Soriano, the director of Cebu City Police Office (CCPO).

Labella said Soriano’s performance as police chief was “very” satisfactory and he was even given recognition by the city during its Charter Day celebration.

The mayor said Soriano successfully maintained peace and order during the Sinulog festival, which is the largest yearly public activity of the city.

Even though he was dismayed by Soriano’s sudden transfer, the mayor said he respects the decision of the Philippine National Police (PNP).

“It’s not about the timing. That”s the decision of the PNP,” said Labella.

The mayor wished the new city director, Police Colonel Hector Grijaldo Jr. good luck in his new post. Labella said he expects Grijaldo to be as good or even better than Soriano and reminded him of the intensified precautionary measures against the Coronavirus Disease 2019.

The mayor is yet to meet the new police chief. /RCG