Some work from home jobs that might just be a fit for you

As the World Health Organization (WHO) declared the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) outbreak a pandemic, business across the globe have started to close their offices and transitioned their employees to remote work.

While employees hunker in their new home office, one thing we might see from this pandemic is how remote work can be successful on a bigger scale.

A few years back, majority of work-from-home opportunities were far from profitable. And before the internet even made a mark, it was hard to distinguish the scams and the real opportunities.

However, due to the improvements in technology and the rise of social media, it ushered in a new wave of jobs that are actually legitimate.

Check out these work-from-home jobs that might be a fit for you:

Virtual Assistant

With the increasing number of businesses operating completely online, their’s no reason for them not to hire virtual assistants to help keep them organized and complete administrative work.

According to International Virtual Assistants Association, these workers are independent contractors who provide administrative, creative and technical services to various clients.

Medical Transcriptionist

Medical transcriptionists often work at hospitals or offices, most of them are able to work at home at a time or place of their preference.

Since their task mainly involves transcribing recorded medical dictation, all they need is a computer, a desk, and an earpiece to complete the task.

Translator

Most translators do their work at home, and often under tight deadlines.

Although some companies require a bachelor’s degree, the most important requirement is of course, fluency in at least two to three languages.

Web Developer

In this day and age, it’s quite easy to build your own website, if you take advantage of the free learnings opportunities online.

However, much of the public is not really equipped to build their own website or naturally don’t have the time, which is why many people make a living on building websites and blogs for others.

According to Forbes, around 19 percent of web developers has been self-employed in 2018, majority of which are able to work at home or anywhere with a speedy internet and a laptop.

Freelance Writer

Now, writers are needed to formulate articles, provide contents and come up with ideas that fill pages on nearly every site on the internet.

Although big companies have their in-house writers, a number of companies outsource their content and hire freelance writers.

Your experience in writing might be very helpful, but what is really important is your drive, ambition, and the ability to create unique angles on things that happen every day.

Social Media Manager

Almost all medium to large business has jumped on the social media bandwagon to reach more audience without having to shell-out much of their budget on print and TV ads.

But not all businesses will hire someone to manage their social account, which is why more people market themselves as social media managers to help businesses grow their online following and expand their reach.

With the right skills, you could be working at home this 2020.