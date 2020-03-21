House staff member under investigation for COVID-19 dies

MANILA, Philippines — A Congressional staff member considered as a person under investigation for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) died on Saturday, House Secretary-General Jose Luis Montales said.

In a statement, Montales said that the 65-year-old patient, who was not named, had no history of travel, nor had any exposure with a confirmed case of the disease.

The patient also had pre-existing medical conditions, Montales added.

The House Secretary-General said the patient reported to work last March 4, and had attended a wedding in Almanza, Cavite on March 7.

Montales said the patient then visited the St. Luke’s Medical Center in Quezon City on March 10 after developing a low-grade fever.

“Some tests were conducted which showed normal results. He was sent home for further observation,” Montales said.

The following day, Montales said, the patient started having dry cough and his fever persisted.

“He went back to St. Luke’s on Mar. 13 as his cough and fever worsened. He was placed in an isolation room and thereafter admitted to the critical care unit and intubated.”

Montales added that the patient was then transferred to the intensive care unit on March 15, and was already considered a PUI for COVID-19.

“The result has not come out until now,” the House Secretary-General said.

As of Saturday, the Philippines has 230 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 18 deaths.

On March 15, an employee working for the House’s Printing Service succumbed to COVID-19.

