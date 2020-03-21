Capitol forms task force on price control

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu Provincial government formally created a task force to monitor all businesses engaged in selling basic commodities.

Cebu Governor Gwendolyn Garcia issued Executive Order (EO) No. 11 which effectively formed the Cebu Provincial Price Control Task Force on March 20, 2020.

The EO was the outcome of the meeting held by Cebu Provincial Price Coordinating Council on March 16, 2020.

The Capitol’s task force will reinforce the price freeze implemented by the Department of Trade Industry (DTI) on basic goods — a measure intended to prevent unreasonable pricing amid the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic.

The group is also expected to regularly conduct inspection of businesses engaged in the buying and selling of basic commodities across Cebu province.

The inspection, the EO stated, would determine if prices were being regulated, and to ensure that retailers and outlets were complying with the price ceilings set by the Cebu Provincial Price Coordinating Council.

Members of the task force will include the Agribusiness Chief Division from the Department of Agriculture (DA), Director of the Department of Energy, Provincial Manager of the National Food Authority, Department Manager of the Regional Department of the Sugar Regulatory Administration, Provincial Social Welfare and Development Officer, Cebu Provincial Prosecutor, Presidents of the Cebu Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Mandaue Chamber of Commerce and Industry, and the Philippine Retailers Associaton – Cebu.

It will be headed by DTI – Cebu’s director.

Meanwhile, Garcia said they would be tapping the help of social workers in each town and city belonging to the province once they would start distributing the free food packs to workers displaced by the impact of COVID-19.

While food packs are free, the Capitol, on the other hand, will be setting up Bagsakan Centers, which are makeshift markets, in each local government to sell basic goods such as rice, corn, sugar, and other supplies at the floor price. /dbs