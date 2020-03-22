A checklist of essentials you may need to stay at home amid COVID-19 pandemic

These are the times when we heed our government’s call to stay home and help in the fight against the deadly virus invading the world today — Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19).

With no known cure yet, it seems the one way to defeat it is practicing social distancing and staying at home — ways that deprive the virus of warm bodies that it can grow on.

So with the Cebu province and Metro Cebu are under general community quarantine, it seems that most wage earners are doing the work from home arrangement to heed the local government’s measures against COVID-19.

But despite heeding the call to stay home and for others, to work at home, there are also times you need to go out for essentials.

Here is a checklist for you.

BANKS

Banks remain open for essential financial transactions. With the community quarantine ordered by the government, you should have enough money to stay liquid while you stay at home. Have cash on hand for all your essential needs good enough for at least two weeks.

Check your billers such as loans, electricity, water, credit cards, insurance, phone plans, cable TV, and settle these bills. Although most billers have now given a 30-day extension on payments, for your peace of mind, it’s best to visit the bank and pay those bills as soon as you can.

GASOLINE STATIONS

The decrease in global demand for oil resulted in rollbacks in the price of gasoline and diesel. Now might be a good time to gas up and go full tank. Also, don’t forget to have your car engines and brakes checked. Make sure that your car tires are properly inflated. While all are encouraged to stay at home, you will never know if you need to make that emergency trip, so it’s handy that your cars are ready.

Have you checked on your LPG tanks at home if the containers are still full? Households mostly use these metal cylinders filled with liquefied petroleum gas for cooking. It’s heavy and bulky, so make one trip to your nearest gasoline station and perhaps buy an extra LPG tank.

HARDWARES

Prepare an extra set of lightbulbs, flashlights, and batteries. Having these on hand are convenient for you and are very useful in times of emergencies.

Now might be a good time to invest in some handyman tools such as essential pliers, a hammer, a screwdriver, and perhaps even industrial duct tape. Your reliable handyman might not be readily available during these times.

Have enough supply of home cleaning and hygienic materials at home. Most hardwares carry products like floor cleaners, air fresheners, and insect repellants.

PHARMACIES

If you have a baby at home, make sure you have enough diapers. It might be best to use washable diapers. Check if your baby essentials like formula milk and vitamins are sufficient. These items quickly come out of stock, and deliveries might be limited in the coming days.

If you are on maintenance meds, stock up on your medication that will last you at least two weeks to a month.

Make sure that you are also well-stocked with over-the-counter medicines, like vitamins, pain relievers, cough and colds medication, and stomach remedies.

And for small injuries that might happen at home, its best to have a first aid kit ready.

SUPERMARKETS AND GROCERIES

Have enough food on hand that can last for at least two weeks while the community quarantine is being imposed.

Buy a sack of rice; it will be enough supply of rice that will last you for more than a month. Rice is a staple in every Filipino meal, so make sure that this is on top of your grocery list. Also, water is essential. Have enough drinking water.

Fill your pantry with canned food, noodles, and frozen meals. There are a lot of options available for various lifestyle requirements.

Don’t forget your comfort food like coffee, some snacks, biscuits and juices. While on community quarantine, it doesn’t mean that you have to deprive yourself of these.

The same goes for toiletries and cleaning supplies like soap, tissues, and laundry detergent that you also might need. Make sure that you have enough amount of these items.

Don’t forget about your pets too. Grab extra animal food and medical supplies. They require just as much care and supplies as any of us do.

In these trying times, know that the reason for you to stock up on certain supplies is to practice social distancing. The last place you would want to be in is a crowded public place where you are exposed to a greater risk of infection.

It’s good to be prepared for the worst but one should also remember not to buy more than what you need.

So, do not hoard and buy responsibly. /dbs