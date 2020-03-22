Duterte grants hazard pay to gov’t workers on duty during quarantine

MANILA, Philippines — President Rodrigo Duterte has approved granting hazard pay to government workers who report for work while the enhanced community quarantine over Luzon is in place.

In a statement Sunday, Sen. Christopher “Bong” Go, former presidential aid, said: “President Rodrigo Duterte signed an Administrative Order that will be released on Monday morning, granting the request of Department of Budget and Management for the issuance of this order to benefit government workers who continue to fulfill their duties despite being exposed to the risks of this health emergency.”

Go said the administrative order “authorizes national government agencies, including state universities and colleges and government-owned and -controlled corporations, to grant hazard pay not exceeding P500 per day per person to personnel who occupy regular, contractual or casual positions in the National Capital Region and other local government units.”

Workers who are engaged through a contract of service, job order, or similar schemes are also qualified of the benefit.

“The personnel, however, must have been ‘authorized to physically report for work at their respective offices on the prescribed official working hours’ by the head of the agency or office,” he added.

Meanwhile, the Department of Budget and Management (DBM) and the Commission on Audit (COA) earlier ensured sustained pay for contract of service and job order personnel during the strict quarantine measure.

The government has restricted movement and even businesses in the whole of Luzon, with the exemption of workers in essential establishments like hospitals, groceries, and banks. /atm