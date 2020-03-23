DOH-7: No COVID-19-related deaths in Cebu so far

CEBU CITY, Philippines—The Department of Health in Central Visayas (DOH-7) debunked reports circulating online that a doctor admitted in a hospital in Cebu City died due to the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19).

Dr. Jaime Bernadas, DOH – 7 director, said they are aware of the information and contacted all hospitals in the city to verify such claim.

Bernadas said none of the health facilities reported any COVID-19-related deaths as of Monday, March 23, 2020.

“We contacted the hospitals to verify this information. None of them reported deaths due to COVID-19 in their respective jurisdictions,” Bernadas said.

He added that protocols have been placed to ensure that information pertaining to the COVID-19 pandemic are ‘synchronized and well-coordinated’.

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the Philippines has jumped to 462 as of Monday, with 18 patients recovering from the disease.

The death toll stands at 33.

As of this posting, Bernadas says they have not received any official updates from DOH’s central office whether or not there are additional confirmed COVID-19 patients in Central Visayas. /bmjo