Nostalgic indoor games you can rekindle

CEBU CITY, Philippines— So many games and applications can be seen and played online.

But this time, let’s have a quick rundown memory lane for some nostalgic indoor games most of us played during our childhood.

So go run to your house storage room and see if you have some of your old toys there and rekindle the gadget-less child in you.

Jackstone

Remember the tricks you were so eager to show your classmates before? The tricks you learned at home? Why not try it out again and see if you still have that skill in you. This time you can even teach the younger people in your house to play the game that you once loved so much.

Pick-up sticks

Hold your breath and be strategic. Recall the times where you would hold your breath for the longest time just so you don’t move the other sticks. Play this one again and make sure you get that black stick first before anyone else can.

Pogs

Let’s not forget the boys in the house. For sure they still have some pogs inside their cabinets. So get them out and use them! Do a duel again and work on those slamming skills. The sound of the pogs hitting each other would really bring back a lot of memories.

Snakes and ladders

This is by far the easiest board game we all played. The trick here is to make sure that the dice would give you the right number of moves that would get you up a ladder and not get bitten by a snake.

Sungka

For a more Pinoy game, try having fun with a Sungka board at home. Time to be competitive again with your family members as to who can first make the most shells in his or her home will be the winner. The instructions of the game can be quite confusing, but once you get to finally understand it, the challenge gets real.

For sure, there are a lot more nostalgic and indoor games out there. Let’s make this more fun and comment them down below and then let’s see if most of us can still remember how these games work. /bmjo