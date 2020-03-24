Ride Hero app to help commuters track available bus rides

CEBU CITY, Philippines—The Ride Hero application was officially introduced at a press conference at the Cebu City Hall on Tuesday, March 24, 2020.

The mobile application helps commuters by showing them the location and capacity of buses plying the streets of Cebu City.

Officials said the app is useful in letting the public know the location of buses when waiting for them at bus stops.

The application also shows both the names of drivers and passengers and the location of each bus within the routes.

Buses in Cebu City have been enrolled into the system so commuters can use it while the city is under community quarantine.

The Ride Hero application can now be downloaded in smartphones.

Present during the introduction of the app was the company’s Chief Executive Officer, Michael Cubo and app developer Brian Mueller. /rcg