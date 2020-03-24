BPOs told: Submit contingency plans for employees

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City Mayor Edgardo Labella wants all Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) and Knowledge Process Outsourcing (KPO) firms to submit contingency plans for their employees amidst the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19) scare.

Only the BPO and KPO industries have been allowed to continue operating during the general community quarantine provided they follow social distancing and constant disinfection in their offices.

Labella said that to ensure that the employees still working amidst the spread of the virus, the companies should prevent a viable contingency plan including accommodation, transportation, and food supply.

BPO and KPO firms are encouraged to provide temporary accommodations to the workers, as well as free transportation within the 2 kilometer-radius of the establishment.

“Ensure that the employees who work within the premises are provided with basic supplies in their respective pantries,” said Labella.

Concessionaires, building maintenance, and security personnel should be given Quarantine Passes by the employers so they can tend to the needs of the workers. Flexible work arrangements are very much encouraged such as home arrangements, forced leave and temporary suspension of a business or certain departments of the BPO or KPO company, said Labella.

The companies are also ordered to report anyone with influenza-like illnesses immediately to the Cebu City Health.

The companies must submit the required contingency plan before 11:59 p.m. of March 29, 2020, to the Business Processing and Licensing Office (BPLO).

Labella said these will be reviewed to check if the plans are feasible and can ensure the safety of the workers. /rcg