PH receives 3,000 COVID-19 test kits from Singapore

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine government on Tuesday received 3,000 diagnostic test kits for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) from Singapore.

Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr. said that he received the test kits as well as a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) machine this afternoon.

“I received this afternoon a donation from the Singapore government of 3,000 COVID-19 diagnostic test kits and one polymerase chain reaction (PCR) machine,” Locsin said in a tweet.

“The equipment was personally handed to me by Ambassador Gerard Ho Wei Hong. Thank you, Singapore!” he added.

China and South Korea earlier donated test kits to the Philippines.

On March 21, the Philippine government received supplies for health personnel include 100,000 test kits, 100,000 surgical masks, 10,000 N95 masks and 10,000 sets of personal protective equipment from China.

The Department of Health (DOH) said that confirmed coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) cases in the Philippines has soared to 501 as of Tuesday morning.

