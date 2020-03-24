Talisay curfew violators to be charged; 9 others face inquest for disobedience and scandal

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Talisay City Police are set to file charges against the 42 persons caught violating the city’s curfew as well as the nine others who will be slapped with disobedience and scandal raps.

Police Major Gerard Ace Pelare, chief of the Talisay City police, said they apprehended a total of 52 persons who violated the curfew ordinance starting the night of March 23 until the morning of March 24 in Barangays Poblacion and Tabunok.

The 43 arrested this morning at around 10 a,m., in both Tabunok and Poblacion were all brought to the station and were interviewed to determine who had valid reasons to go outside amid the 24-hour curfew.

According to Pelare, all of them were released after questioning but their names were recorded for the filing of appropriates charges.

“We will file charges regularly because our facility could not contain them as there were too many of them and some were minors. However, their names have been listed down and their statements were also written down,” said Pelare.

Pelare did not say who among the 43 will be charged as they are still in the process of evaluating their reasons for staying out despite the curfew. The arrested consisted of minors and senior citizens above 65 years old.

In the case of the arrested minors, Pelare said the parents will be held responsible.

Meanwhile, the nine men said to be in their 20’s, who were arrested in Barangay Poblacion, are scheduled for inquest proceedings after they were reported by their neighbors for being too noisy on the streets despite the curfew.

Pelare identified the nine as Neil Bacalso, Jojemar Encomio, Klint Diamada, Kristoffer Byrne Paculaba, Davy Joel Lagahit Valiente, Alexander Bacasmas Escalante, Dy J Alcantara Tapic, Jericho Camilo and Jeorge Var Gevan.

He said the nine men are currently detained at the Talisay City police detention facility. /rcg